Dynawellness

DYNATHRIVE CBD Apple Cider Vinegar Soft Chews (30 pieces)

About this product

DYNATHRIVE CBD soft chews are precisely dosed with 10mg of purified CBD isolate (THC-free) so you can enjoy a consistent experience every time.

They’re made with Canadian apple juice and real apple cider vinegar for a taste like a delicious tart, juicy apple with a crisp finish.

And DYNATHRIVE CBD are available in packs of 30 soft chews so that you can enjoy a month’s supply of daily CBD. They’re the perfect treat to help you make the most of your busy day.
