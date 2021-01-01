Dynawellness
DYNATHRIVE CBD Pomegranate Soft Chews (30 Pieces)
About this product
DYNATHRIVE CBD soft chews are precisely dosed with 10mg of purified CBD isolate (THC-free) so you can enjoy a consistent experience every time.
They’re made with tart and refreshing pomegranate juice for a not-too-sweet, berry-like finish.
And DYNATHRIVE CBD soft chews are available in packs of 30 soft chews so that you can conveniently enjoy a monthly supply of daily CBD. They’re the perfect treat to help you make the most of your busy day.
