MAC-1 is a new Hybrid pre-roll from Edison with an upfront citrus aroma, which gives way to a mid-range diesel smell and finishes with a hint of spice. Coming in at a potent THC range of 18-24%, Edison’s MAC-1 has dense and firm buds composed of two-tone light and dark greens, a punch of light purple colouring, fiery copper pistils and an abundance frosty trichomes. Edison pre-rolls are packed with high-potency, evenly milled flower from our strain-specific grow rooms. Our flower is meticulously moisture controlled to ensure a fresh, flavourful and precision packed joint. Each Edison pre-roll has a flush filter and optimized airflow for a smooth joint draw, every time.
Mac 1 effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
123 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
28% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
8% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
1% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
