MAC-1 is a new Hybrid pre-roll from Edison with an upfront citrus aroma, which gives way to a mid-range diesel smell and finishes with a hint of spice. Coming in at a potent THC range of 18-24%, Edison’s MAC-1 has dense and firm buds composed of two-tone light and dark greens, a punch of light purple colouring, fiery copper pistils and an abundance frosty trichomes. Edison pre-rolls are packed with high-potency, evenly milled flower from our strain-specific grow rooms. Our flower is meticulously moisture controlled to ensure a fresh, flavourful and precision packed joint. Each Edison pre-roll has a flush filter and optimized airflow for a smooth joint draw, every time.