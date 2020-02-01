We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Wow what a treat Mac #1 is. It is a insanely potent and smooth strain of flower. Definitely one of my top 3s, just tried it for the first time today by an amazing grower on the west coast. If this strain comes by you definitely don't think twice and get it, you will enjoy it know. No pariona at all....