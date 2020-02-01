ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Mac 1 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mac 1.

Reviews

Avatar for Kells190
Member since 2019
I absolutely love this strain it packs a punch smells like straight gas. Super sticky you can throw it at a wall it will stick but definitely a good flavor enjoy
Avatar for HighHitler420
Member since 2020
Ripppppppped!!! Dude this shit put me in a fucking trance bro. Love it!
Avatar for Gcscott
Member since 2020
The stickiest white covered light green buds with few orange and purple accents gets you completely feeling out of this world. MAC-Miracle alien cookies. Definitely a fire strain.
Avatar for ChrisHam97
Member since 2016
One of my favorite strains. Absolute powerhouse hitter
Avatar for Julie.yoneko
Member since 2018
This Mac1 stupid good. Won’t be disappointed
Avatar for theknife11
Member since 2020
Snuck up on me, completely consumed me without locking me to the couch. Nice buzz to it. The taste and effects have put this newbie high on my list. I’m always stoned and this hit differently.
Avatar for Budforlyfe
Member since 2018
Wow what a treat Mac #1 is. It is a insanely potent and smooth strain of flower. Definitely one of my top 3s, just tried it for the first time today by an amazing grower on the west coast. If this strain comes by you definitely don't think twice and get it, you will enjoy it know. No pariona at all....
