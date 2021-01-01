Loading…
everie

Lavender Chamomile CBD Tea, 3 Pack

Everie’s Lavender Chamomile CBD Tea is a naturally caffeine-free, premium whole-leaf herbal tea. A gentle blend of soothing chamomile flowers, warming lemongrass, with the delicate floral aroma of lavender. This cup of tea is a beautiful light golden colour when brewed. Each pack contains three biodegradable pyramid tea bag sachets, each infused with 10 mg of CBD. Contains small amounts of THC. Steep for 3-4 minutes and serve hot – enjoy!
