Everie’s Lavender Chamomile CBD Tea is a naturally caffeine-free, premium whole-leaf herbal tea. A gentle blend of soothing chamomile flowers, warming lemongrass, with the delicate floral aroma of lavender. This cup of tea is a beautiful light golden colour when brewed. Each pack contains three biodegradable pyramid tea bag sachets, each infused with 10 mg of CBD. Contains small amounts of THC. Steep for 3-4 minutes and serve hot – enjoy!
