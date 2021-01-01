everie
Everie’s Vanilla Rooibos CBD Tea is a naturally caffeine-free premium whole-leaf tea blend. With captivating aromas of rich vanilla, this earthy rooibos blend is a satisfyingly smooth, full-bodied tea that brews a deep amber colour – it’s so much more than your average rooibos! Each pack contains three biodegradable pyramid tea bag sachets, each infused with 10mg of CBD. Contains small amounts of THC. Steep for 3-4 minutes and serve hot – enjoy!
