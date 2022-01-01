About this product
The Exxus GO Concentrate Vaporizer is the new evolution of concentrate vaporizers that hits like a freight train. Its XL Triple Quartz Coil easily vaporizers your wax giving you a great hit each session that matches that of a larger dab rig. The GO heats up in a quick 5 seconds and powers through a 10 second sessions giving you plenty of vapor and flavor from your concentrates. Take the Exxus GO Challenge and record yourself attempting 10 hits in 5 minutes. Winners will be given $100 of store credit at ExxusVape.com, while people who are not successful still win the Hydro Adapter valued at $29.99. Sign up at ExxusVape.com/GO
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Exxus Vape
Exxus Vape was established with the mission to create, develop, and distribute top of the line products for any and all vaporizing need. As an industry leader in the vaporizer community, Exxus Vape offers a variety of products that allow our users to vape herb, juice, and wax.
The newest additions to our line of vapes include the first of their kind in the category. The Exxus Mini is the world's smallest portable herb vaporizer and the Exxus GO is a hybrid with the portability of concentrate pen along with the power of a full size dab rig that hits like a freight train.
The newest additions to our line of vapes include the first of their kind in the category. The Exxus Mini is the world's smallest portable herb vaporizer and the Exxus GO is a hybrid with the portability of concentrate pen along with the power of a full size dab rig that hits like a freight train.