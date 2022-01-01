About this product
Enjoy unforgettable sessions with the help of the Exxus Mini Plus by Exxus Vape! This one of a kind device is sure to elevate your experience like never before. At 4 inches tall and 1 inch wide, the Exxus Mini Plus is ergonomically designed to fit the curvature of your hand, fitting comfortably while held on the go. This little device gives you the freedom to enjoy your favorite dry herb or concentrate anytime, anywhere. Constructed of top of the line aluminum and gunmetal, the vaporizer is visually stunning, modern as well as fashionable. Crafted of highly sturdy materials the Exxus Mini Plus is durable as well as resilient, making it perfect for anyone who is accident prone.
Exxus Vape was established with the mission to create, develop, and distribute top of the line products for any and all vaporizing need. As an industry leader in the vaporizer community, Exxus Vape offers a variety of products that allow our users to vape herb, juice, and wax.
The newest additions to our line of vapes include the first of their kind in the category. The Exxus Mini is the world's smallest portable herb vaporizer and the Exxus GO is a hybrid with the portability of concentrate pen along with the power of a full size dab rig that hits like a freight train.
