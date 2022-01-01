Enjoy unforgettable sessions with the help of the Exxus Mini Plus by Exxus Vape! This one of a kind device is sure to elevate your experience like never before. At 4 inches tall and 1 inch wide, the Exxus Mini Plus is ergonomically designed to fit the curvature of your hand, fitting comfortably while held on the go. This little device gives you the freedom to enjoy your favorite dry herb or concentrate anytime, anywhere. Constructed of top of the line aluminum and gunmetal, the vaporizer is visually stunning, modern as well as fashionable. Crafted of highly sturdy materials the Exxus Mini Plus is durable as well as resilient, making it perfect for anyone who is accident prone.