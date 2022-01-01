About this product
The Exxus Minovo includes a variety of features for a more pleasurable experience for the user. With the Minovo you can enjoy preheat mode, colorful LED light indicators, magnetic adapters to keep your cartridge in place, variable voltage for the perfect heat and all powered by a long lasting 470mAh battery. Simply put, the Exxus Minovo has everything you need for an incomparable session.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Exxus Vape
Exxus Vape was established with the mission to create, develop, and distribute top of the line products for any and all vaporizing need. As an industry leader in the vaporizer community, Exxus Vape offers a variety of products that allow our users to vape herb, juice, and wax.
The newest additions to our line of vapes include the first of their kind in the category. The Exxus Mini is the world's smallest portable herb vaporizer and the Exxus GO is a hybrid with the portability of concentrate pen along with the power of a full size dab rig that hits like a freight train.
The newest additions to our line of vapes include the first of their kind in the category. The Exxus Mini is the world's smallest portable herb vaporizer and the Exxus GO is a hybrid with the portability of concentrate pen along with the power of a full size dab rig that hits like a freight train.