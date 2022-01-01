The Exxus Plus VV 380mAh 510 Variable Voltage Battery by Exxus Vape that comes in black, gunmetal and silver. With a 510 thread attachment component, a threading that is an easy match for many products on the market, it is as close to a universal device as it's possible to be. As a variable voltage device, the Exxus Plus' voltage can be adjusted to a range of 2.6V-4.0V and yields 380mAh of power. These features allows vapers to hit the mark of their individual preferences of heat for an ideal vaping session.



Although the Exxus Plus VV is small, it doesn't sacrifice a comprehensive list of features that users will love to have access to. The package includes an instruction manual that is nice to have on hand for reference. It has a one button system that is used to activate the battery and utlimately allows it to reach maximum power in ten seconds for preheating ease. The one button is also used to adjust the voltage output and turns the device off. Three clicks of the power button allows for voltage adjustment, two clicks starts the preheating process, and a single click turns the battery off. A side light that displays the Exxus Plus' current voltage output will allow users to immediately see their products level of function. A blue lit light indicates 2.6V, green means 3.2V, and red means 4.0V output.