Explore out of this world flavor profiles with the incredible Exxus Snap VV Variable Voltage Mini Vaporizer by Exxus Vape. A mini version of the original, this device employs the same characteristics adding top performance, high grade construction and of course stealth, compact use.
Some specular features include accommodation for up to 11mm cartridges for a wide range of use, magnetic thread adapters for security, 4 voltage settings for precise sessions, micro USB charging and powered by a high rate discharge lithium ion battery for lasting usage. It doesn’t stop there, at just 2 inches tall and an inch wide this mini powerhouse is the perfect pair for all your oil cartridge counterparts. With a 510-thread connection switch and swap between your favorite cartridges with ease, enjoying every puff on the way.
Exxus Vape was established with the mission to create, develop, and distribute top of the line products for any and all vaporizing need. As an industry leader in the vaporizer community, Exxus Vape offers a variety of products that allow our users to vape herb, juice, and wax.
The newest additions to our line of vapes include the first of their kind in the category. The Exxus Mini is the world's smallest portable herb vaporizer and the Exxus GO is a hybrid with the portability of concentrate pen along with the power of a full size dab rig that hits like a freight train.
