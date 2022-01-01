About this product
The Exxus Twist runs on an 1100 mAh lithium ion battery that powers the nichrome heating element with ceramic core; this efficient system heats up the chamber quickly and lets you take charge of what amount of voltage you require. Depending on how thick you want the vapor to be, the vaporizer can be set at anywhere from 3.2 volts and 4.8 volts to give your wax the perfect burn.
Exxus Vape was established with the mission to create, develop, and distribute top of the line products for any and all vaporizing need. As an industry leader in the vaporizer community, Exxus Vape offers a variety of products that allow our users to vape herb, juice, and wax.
The newest additions to our line of vapes include the first of their kind in the category. The Exxus Mini is the world's smallest portable herb vaporizer and the Exxus GO is a hybrid with the portability of concentrate pen along with the power of a full size dab rig that hits like a freight train.
