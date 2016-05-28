About this product
Bred on a Colorado-based cannabis farm by the Stanley brothers
Major Terpenes:
39.7% Myrcene
12.2% Alpha-Pinene
11.1% Beta-Caryophyllene
8.2% Alpha-Bisabolol
5.0% Beta-Pinene
3.4% Limonene
3.2% Humulene
1.5% Phytol
1.0% Caryophyllene-Oxide
0.9% Nerolidol
13.8% Other terpenes
Scent:
Musty and piney with some light floral notes
Available Sizes:
50ml for 293$
250ml for 1175$
About this strain
Charlotte's Web is a sativa marijuana strain and hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.
Charlotte's Web effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
Eybna's strong and profound partnership with academia and leading industry partners, allows the company to constantly integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of people worldwide.
Eybna has an R&D center based in Israel, and a US office based in California.