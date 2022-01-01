Savour sweet dreams with GO: Slumber. A one-of-a-kind night time elixir made with chamomile, lavender and honey.

CANNABINOID DOSE: CBN= 5mg THC=1mg

FLAVOUR PROFILE: This dreamy product delivers on those familiar-format flavours of chamomile, lavender and notes of honey.

Best served cold, and consumed 30 minutes before sleep, this little guy will become as essential as your pillow. Comfort awaits!