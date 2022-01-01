About this product
Savour sweet dreams with GO: Slumber. A one-of-a-kind night time elixir made with chamomile, lavender and honey.
CANNABINOID DOSE: CBN= 5mg THC=1mg
FLAVOUR PROFILE: This dreamy product delivers on those familiar-format flavours of chamomile, lavender and notes of honey.
Best served cold, and consumed 30 minutes before sleep, this little guy will become as essential as your pillow. Comfort awaits!
About this brand
Field Trip
Functional shot beverages designed to deliver great tasting flavour and smell combined with the same outcome every time. Field Trip beverages are packaged in a convenient take-anywhere size so you can have Your Field Trip Your Way.