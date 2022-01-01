About this product
Take a quick trip with Acai Retreat. A CBD-forward delicious, powerful, cleansing shot packed with Acai berry, pear, pomegranate, and cranberry goodness.
CANNABDINOID DOSE: THC=2mg CBD=20mg
FLAVOUR PROFILE: Tangy, bright and slightly sweet.
The member of the Field Trip family of functional beverages is known for its intense flavour and ability to deliver on its promise of a satisfying trip.
About this brand
Field Trip
Functional shot beverages designed to deliver great tasting flavour and smell combined with the same outcome every time. Field Trip beverages are packaged in a convenient take-anywhere size so you can have Your Field Trip Your Way.