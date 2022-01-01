Take a quick trip with Acai Retreat. A CBD-forward delicious, powerful, cleansing shot packed with Acai berry, pear, pomegranate, and cranberry goodness.

CANNABDINOID DOSE: THC=2mg CBD=20mg

FLAVOUR PROFILE: Tangy, bright and slightly sweet.



The member of the Field Trip family of functional beverages is known for its intense flavour and ability to deliver on its promise of a satisfying trip.