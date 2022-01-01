Climb to the top with Goji Summit. A delicious, uplifting shot with scintillating hints of sweet and sour, goji berry and ginseng.

CANNABINOID DOSE: THC=10 mg CBD=5mg

FLAVOUR PROFILE: Goji berry and Ginseng. A little sweet and just enough Goji pucker.



Discover the bright and gripping flavour of this wonderfully uplifting powerhouse beverage. Refrigerate before consuming for the tastiest experience.