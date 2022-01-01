About this product
Climb to the top with Goji Summit. A delicious, uplifting shot with scintillating hints of sweet and sour, goji berry and ginseng.
CANNABINOID DOSE: THC=10 mg CBD=5mg
FLAVOUR PROFILE: Goji berry and Ginseng. A little sweet and just enough Goji pucker.
Discover the bright and gripping flavour of this wonderfully uplifting powerhouse beverage. Refrigerate before consuming for the tastiest experience.
CANNABINOID DOSE: THC=10 mg CBD=5mg
FLAVOUR PROFILE: Goji berry and Ginseng. A little sweet and just enough Goji pucker.
Discover the bright and gripping flavour of this wonderfully uplifting powerhouse beverage. Refrigerate before consuming for the tastiest experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Field Trip
Functional shot beverages designed to deliver great tasting flavour and smell combined with the same outcome every time. Field Trip beverages are packaged in a convenient take-anywhere size so you can have Your Field Trip Your Way.