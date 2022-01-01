The Flowermate Aura Dry Herb Vaporizer is a portable, affordable, and nice device for beginners. which uses conduction-style heating to produce full, tasty clouds.

The digital display increases precision and allows the user to tune in to the exact temperature performance.

With its powerful and removable 2500 mAh battery, the sleek, palm-friendly FLowermate AURA herb vaporizer is able to reach your chosen temperature in a rapid 20 seconds, perfect for quick, discreet draws throughout the day wherever.



Features:

1.Durable&Sleek pen style

2.Ceramic heating chamber

3.Full temperature control: 104°F-446°F (40°C-230°C)

4.Fully isolated air path release the pure and clean flavor

5.100% conduction