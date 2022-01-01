Featuring a digital display and wide temperature range the Flowermate V5.0s PRO makes one of the best portable aromatherapy designs even better! Use the borosilicate mouthpiece to get thick clouds and also a pure clean flavor.



Features:

1. Non Combustion

2. Adjustable Air Flow

3. Fully Isolated Air Path for Pure and Clean Performance

4. Built with the Best Medical Grade Materials

5. OLED Display Screen

6. Borosilicate Glass Mouthpiece