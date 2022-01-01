The SLICK is an ultra-portable pen-style vaporizer designed for both dry herb and liquids.

With its powerful and removable 2500 mAh battery, the sleek, palm-friendly FLowermate SLICK dry herb vaporizer is able to reach your chosen temperature in a rapid 20 seconds, perfect for quick, discreet draws throughout the day wherever.



Features:

1.3 preset temperature control: 195°C/ 205°C/ 215°C

2.Black ceramic chamber

3.Borosilicate glass mouthpiece

4.Rechargeable and replaceable 18650 battery

5.Carbon fiber housing

6.Haptic feedback