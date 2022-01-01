The Flowermate V5.0S excels in affordability, efficiency, and its ease of use. The V5.0S provides a pure and satisfying experience by combining an advanced conductive ceramic baking chamber and diffused airflow. Airflow has been increased through larger air jets and has an improved chamber screen design.



Features:

1. Full Conduction Heating

2. Non-Combustion

3. Isolated Heating Path

4. Adjustable Air Flow

5. 3 Temperature Control: Blue-385℉ Purple-400℉ Red-415℉

6. Built with Medical Grade Material

7. USB Charger