Foray Vape Pens offer a discreet method to cannabis consumption. Our vape formulations are made with high-quality cannabis distillate and botanical terpenes only. The terpenes in our balanced blend provide an initial zesty, citrus flavour with juicy orange notes and finish with woody, dry and warm notes. None of our vapes contain vitamin E acetate. All of our vape formulations are produced in Charlottetown, PEI, by our team of experts. Foray vapes are tested rigorously and use a proprietary battery and hardware system that is calibrated specifically to our vape cartridges, providing a smooth and enjoyable experience with every use. Our disposable vapes are also rechargeable, ensuring that no liquid gets left behind due to a dead battery. Each vape pen uses leak-resistant technology.