About this product
About this strain
Blackberry Cream, also known as "Blackberry Creme," is an indica marijuana strain from Exotic Genetix. Blackberry cream combines the sweet berry terpenes of Blackberry Kush with the smooth creamy notes of Cookies and Cream. This 70% indica hybrid produces high THC levels, above average yields, and is an excellent choice for hash making.
Blackberry Cream effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with