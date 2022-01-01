Nothing feels like home quite like apple pie. We've taken our Foray signature premium milk chocolate and added a pinch of sweetness with all natural caramel and apple flavour.

Foray Chocolate is made with cocoa originating from a single source in Ghana and are designed using cannabis distillate; thereby, removing noticeable cannabis taste and smell. All of our chocolate products are proudly developed and manufactured in Charlottetown, PEI by our team of experts, and tested rigorously to ensure a high quality, consistent dosage with each use.