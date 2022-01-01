Perfect for that moment when you just need to chill, Foray’s 1g Mint CBD cart is made with premium CBD distillate and contains only two ingredients: cannabis distillate and botanical terpenes. Menthol is the dominant terpene for this fresh-tasting cart and contains a sweet, earthy, minty undertone.

Designed for the curious, Foray looks to both celebrate and simplify one’s foray into cannabis. More than a trusted cannabis provider, we aim to be a partner, a guide, and a facilitator of one’s desired experiences, providing Canadians with the educational resources and network of support they need to gain familiarity with, and confidence using, a diverse range of easy-to-use cannabis products. We invite you to see cannabis differently.