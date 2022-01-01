Foray GumDrops are a delightfully chewy, premium gummy candy bursting with flavour from real fruit juice. A delicious and fun new way to consume cannabis, these treats come in an assortment of colours and flavours. Each package contains 20, 0.5mg THC pieces to allow you to fully control your experience. Proudly plant based and gelatin-free, our vegan gummies are made with natural colours and flavours, and non-GMO ingredients. Foray’s Gumdrops are designed for your cannabis journey.