Foray Hard Maple Caramels are available in a 2 pack. Each piece contains 5mg of THC. Each maple caramel is made using real maple syrup, sourced from a co-operative in New Brunswick, and real butter and cream. These sweet maple caramels were developed by the former head of Canada’s Smartest Kitchen, renowned for developing cutting-edge food products. Made with a Sativa/Indica blend, Foray Hard Maple Caramels are proudly developed and manufactured in Charlottetown, PEI by our team of world class experts. Each is tested rigorously to ensure a high quality, consistent dosage with every use.

