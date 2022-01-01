About this product
Foray Salted Caramel Chocolate Squares offer a delicious and discreet way to consume cannabis. Our chocolates are designed using cannabis distillate; thereby, removing noticeable cannabis taste and smell. Foray chocolates are developed by the former head of Canada’s Smartest Kitchen, renowned for developing cutting-edge food products and ingredients. Our chocolate is sourced from one of the world’s leading chocolate suppliers. All of our chocolates contain traceable, natural ingredients. The cocoa in Foray Salted Caramel Chocolates Squares is derived from a Belgian/Ghanaian blend.
Designed for the curious, we aim to celebrate and educate your foray into cannabis, ultimately inviting you to see cannabis differently. Foray is not only a trusted cannabis provider - we're a partner, a guide, and a facilitator of your experience. 19+