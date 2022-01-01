About this product
Our tastiest edible yet, Foray's Strawberry Milkshake White Chocolate offers a delicious and discreet way to consume cannabis. Developed by the former head of Canada's Smartest Kitchen, Foray chocolates are crafted with ingredients sourced from the world's leading chocolate suppliers. This delicious blend of ruby couverture and white chocolate is simply irresistible.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Foray
Designed for the curious, we aim to celebrate and educate your foray into cannabis, ultimately inviting you to see cannabis differently. Foray is not only a trusted cannabis provider - we're a partner, a guide, and a facilitator of your experience. 19+