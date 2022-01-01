About this product
Foray Vanilla Chai Chocolate Squares contain 10mg of THC and less than 1mg of CBD. The flavour experiences of these Foray chocolates have been developed with care by the former head of Canada’s Smartest Kitchen, renowned for developing cutting-edge food products and ingredients. Perfect for any Foray, experienced or not!
Designed for the curious, we aim to celebrate and educate your foray into cannabis, ultimately inviting you to see cannabis differently. Foray is not only a trusted cannabis provider - we're a partner, a guide, and a facilitator of your experience. 19+