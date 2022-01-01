About this product
For immediate ease & well-being, treat yourself to a delicious dose of Flow. A few refreshing puffs deliver a full complement of hemp extract & botanicals, activating deep feelings of calm & clarity, so you can enjoy an inspiring session at work, at play, or in the bedroom. Each inhale delivers luscious notes of real peppermint, vanilla, cacao and more — a holistic botanical blend that enhances hemp’s soothing, enlivening effects.
Sun-grown on a sustainable farm, our hemp is CO2-extracted and lab-verified for purity. The broad-spectrum extract is enhanced with all-natural and organic terpenes & essential oils, with no synthetic additives or carriers. The advanced ceramic & glass heating unit delivers pristine vapor, free of the charred flavors & toxins often found in mass-market vapes.
The sturdy Lithium battery is built to last and to provide power long after other pens quit.
About this brand
Foria
From the start, Foria has been an innovator in non-psychoactive cannabinoid products, innovating cannabis-infused arousal oil & suppositories that are effective for menstrual relief and sexual healing & pleasure.
Due to the intimate nature of those products, purity has always been our number one concern. Naturally, all our formulas use only the purest ingredients, either organic-certified or grown to organic standards. Whether THC/CBD cannabis or hemp-only CBD, our ingredients & products are independently tested for purity from all contaminants.
