A hybrid cross of Blueberry and Haze , this strain provides a sweet flavor and pleasant, euphoric high. Pace yourself with this one—overdoing it can send you to dreamland.

Blueberry Haze effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you Reported by real people like you 255 people told us about effects: