A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best Indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

 

1559 people reported 11524 effects
Relaxed 63%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 47%
Sleepy 40%
Uplifted 32%
Stress 40%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 29%
Insomnia 25%
Depression 23%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 3%

Avatar for fartysmoker
Member since 2016
vaped some of this right before I decided to give myself an at-home spa night. I was feeling very relaxed after my bath and putting lotion on my face and rubbing it in felt incredible. I had my eyes closed and I was imagining that I was about 18 years old. I felt so young and beautiful. Then I opene...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for sMiloANDpOtis
Member since 2015
I feel like I'm wearing a hat. But I'm definitely not wearing a hat.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedTingly
Avatar for UnknownSoul69
Member since 2015
Bubbles of fruit carry me towards the heaven where I shall finally meet THC Jesus. If you are reading this you have been blessed by him, puff puff pass it on
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for anxietygurl
Member since 2015
Absolutely in LOVE with Blueberry. My old summer fling had this stuff and I remember our day spent at a lake was out-of-this-world. I decided to try it out again when I found a new dispensary which carried it. I tell you, if you have social anxiety or any kind of anxiety, this stuff just MELTS it aw...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for NSomniac
Member since 2015
Great strain very euphoric, and relaxing but still uplifting, after a few hours it can deffinetly lend itself to a good night's sleep. Great for evenings when you have time to relax. Great flavor and smell. Pretty much all around a great strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Thai
parent
Second strain parent
Thai
parent
Strain
Blueberry
First strain child
First Light
child
Second strain child
Motown Lockdown
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Blueberry

Most popular in