Experience the on-demand, full convection, dry herb vaporizer in a sleek, black chrome finish. Crafted to the highest quality, giving you a vaping experience like no other. Harness the true beauty of this bold, lead generation vaporizer and make a statement.



Our latest production units now come with:



- The latest heat-sink with improved seals

- Highly durable tactile Matt UV finish on reverse

- Newly improved door mechanism & switch

- Updated firmware to keep your MV1 vape operating at its very best

- Improved tolerances