This 18mm Barrel Perc Ashcatcher can be used to upgrade any 18mm piece with a female joint. Ashcatchers are an affordable option to provide additional levels of water filtration/diffusion, and ultimately smoother hits, on any glass water pipe. As their name suggests, these upgrades also help to keep the main chamber of your glass bongs and bubblers clean over time by acting as the first line of defense against ash and debris. Between the three ashcatcher perc designs, this barrel perc creates the least diffusion and water contact but in turn is also the least difficult to clean due to the minimal shape.



