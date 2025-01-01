About this product
Pure Gluerangutan LSO Live Rosin, now in a sleek all-in-one vape. Our Gluerangutan AIO delivers ultimate dab-quality flavor with the pure convenience of a portable all-in-one vape. Specifically designed for live rosin, our AIO vape retains the flavour and terpene profile better than any other vape we've tested in the market, so you can enjoy the ultimate live rosin flavour on the go.
Gluerangutan is a house-bred, terpy hybrid strain that’s a back-cross of the popular legacy strain Harambe (OG Kush x GG4 x Hash Plant). It’s bursting with sweet and sour orange-lemon zest aromas, with gassy undertones and a fresh mountain pine finish. The top cut from a 100,000+ pheno hunt, Gluerangutan Live Rosin is squished in-house in small-batches from organically grown, fresh frozen hash, exclusively on our Salt Spring Island family farm.
About this brand
GOOD BUDS
GOOD BUDS is a family-run farm on Salt Spring Island, BC. We grow house-bred genetics in Living Organic Soils to bring out their true island flavour.
Island-grown craft with character.
Smooth Island Flavour.
