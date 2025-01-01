Extracted from our house-bred LSO Gluerangutan strain, this 100% pure single-strain Cured Resin All-in-One Vape delivers bold, terpy flavor—no added terpenes or distillate. Packed in the market-leading CCELL Ceramic FlexPro, this All-in-One Vape features ceramic core for the ultimate expression of Gluerangutan flavours and terpenes.



Gluerangutan is a hybrid back-cross of the legacy strain Harambe (OG Kush x GG4 x Hash Plant), offering a sweet and sour citrus burst with gassy undertones and a crisp mountain pine finish. Selected from a 100,000+ pheno hunt, it’s crafted in small batches from our organically grown flower and extracted by Common Roots Extracts on Vancouver Island, BC.



Pure flavor. Small batch. Organically grown.