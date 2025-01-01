Extracted from our house-bred LSO Gluerangutan strain, this 100% pure single-strain Live Resin cart delivers bold, terpy flavor—no added terpenes or distillate. Packed in the market-leading CCELL Ceramic EvoMax, this 510 cart features ceramic core and post for the ultimate expression of Gluerangutan flavours and terpenes.



Gluerangutan is a hybrid back-cross of the legacy strain Harambe (OG Kush x GG4 x Hash Plant), offering a sweet and sour citrus burst with gassy undertones and a crisp mountain pine finish. Selected from a 100,000+ pheno hunt, it’s crafted in small batches from our organically grown flower, fresh frozen at harvest and extracted by Common Roots Extracts on Vancouver Island, BC.



Pure flavor. Small batch. Organically grown.