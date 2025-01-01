Extracted from our house-bred LSO Mango Cake strain, this 100% pure single-strain Cured Resin All-in-One Vape delivers bold, terpy flavor—no added terpenes or distillate. Packed in the market-leading CCELL Ceramic Mini Tank, this All-in-One Vape features a patented ceramic core for the ultimate expresssion of Mango Cake flavours and terpenes.



Bred in-house, our Mango Cake is an exotic dessert cross of GOOD BUDS’ juicy Mango Taffie strain with sweet and creamy Wedding Cake. It leads with classic Mango Taffie smells of ripe mango sweetness with a gassy afterburn, followed by sweet vanilla frosting undertones and a creamy cake dough mouthfeel on the exhale. It’s crafted in small batches from our LSO-grown flower and extracted by Common Roots Extracts on Vancouver Island, BC.



Pure flavor. Small batch. Grown in Living Soils (LSO).