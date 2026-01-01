Extracted from our house-bred LSO Mango Cake strain, this 100% pure single-strain Live Resin Ceramic 510 Vape Cartridge delivers fresh-plant terpy flavours —no added terpenes or distillate. Packed in a convenient vape cart with ceramic core and ceramic post for the ultimate expression of Mango Cake flavours and terpenes.



Bred in-house, our Mango Cake is an exotic dessert cross of GOOD BUDS’ juicy Mango Taffie strain with sweet and creamy Wedding Cake. It leads with classic Mango Taffie smells of ripe mango sweetness with a gassy afterburn, followed by sweet vanilla frosting undertones and a creamy cake dough mouthfeel on the exhale. It’s crafted in small batches from our organically grown flower that's been fresh frozen and extracted by Common Roots Extracts on Vancouver Island, BC.



Pure flavor. Small batch. Organically grown.