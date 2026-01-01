About this product
Extracted from our Living Soil Organic Timewarp, this 100% pure single-strain Live Resin 510 cart delivers bright, expressive flavour with no added terpenes or distillate. Packed in the market-leading CCELL Ceramic EvoMax, featuring a ceramic core and post. Originating from the neighbouring Gulf Island of Texada, Timewarp is a sativa-leaning legacy strain. Expect juicy sweet cherry and citrus notes up front, balanced by subtle pine. Crafted in small batches from organically grown plants.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Extracted from our Living Soil Organic Timewarp, this 100% pure single-strain Live Resin 510 cart delivers bright, expressive flavour with no added terpenes or distillate. Packed in the market-leading CCELL Ceramic EvoMax, featuring a ceramic core and post. Originating from the neighbouring Gulf Island of Texada, Timewarp is a sativa-leaning legacy strain. Expect juicy sweet cherry and citrus notes up front, balanced by subtle pine. Crafted in small batches from organically grown plants.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
GOOD BUDS
GOOD BUDS is a family-run farm on Salt Spring Island, BC. We grow house-bred genetics in Living Organic Soils to bring out their true island flavour.
Island-grown craft with character.
Smooth Island Flavour.
Island-grown craft with character.
Smooth Island Flavour.
Notice a problem?Report this item