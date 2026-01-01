Extracted from our Living Soil Organic Timewarp, this 100% pure single-strain Live Resin 510 cart delivers bright, expressive flavour with no added terpenes or distillate. Packed in the market-leading CCELL Ceramic EvoMax, featuring a ceramic core and post. Originating from the neighbouring Gulf Island of Texada, Timewarp is a sativa-leaning legacy strain. Expect juicy sweet cherry and citrus notes up front, balanced by subtle pine. Crafted in small batches from organically grown plants.