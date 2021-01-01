About this product

Whether you want to dab it, vape it, or add it to your favourite pre-roll, it’s entirely up to you. Grasslands crumble is wet, grainy, and a pleasant golden colour. We took a proprietary strain and applied a hydrocarbon extraction to concentrate the flavour, increase the THC potency (between 780-830 mg/g), and create a crumble for any occasion. Available in 1 gram packaging. Grasslands always keeps it simple by growing simply great cannabis in the heartland of Alberta.