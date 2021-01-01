Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Grasslands Cannabis

Grasslands Cannabis

Grasslands Crumble

Buy Here

About this product

Whether you want to dab it, vape it, or add it to your favourite pre-roll, it’s entirely up to you. Grasslands crumble is wet, grainy, and a pleasant golden colour. We took a proprietary strain and applied a hydrocarbon extraction to concentrate the flavour, increase the THC potency (between 780-830 mg/g), and create a crumble for any occasion. Available in 1 gram packaging. Grasslands always keeps it simple by growing simply great cannabis in the heartland of Alberta.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!