About this product

Hang out alone or text a buddy. Watch a movie or dig out some old records or maybe do the dishes. Whatever, it's your time. We keep it simple and our indica rosin (medium potency of up to 600 mg/g) is no different—it’s perfect for rolling, vaping, dabbing or sprinkling. Grasslands is grown in the heartland of Alberta, extracted using a solventless heat and pressure process, and always sold at a fair price.