Grasslands Cannabis
About this product
Hang out alone or text a buddy. Watch a movie or dig out some old records or maybe do the dishes. Whatever, it's your time. We keep it simple and our indica blonde hash (up to 400 mg/g) is no different—it’s perfect for rolling, vaping, dabbing or sprinkling. Grasslands is grown in the heartland of Alberta, extracted using a solventless ice-water process, freeze-dried and always sold at a fair price.
Super Skunk effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
440 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
37% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
12% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!