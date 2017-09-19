About this product

Hang out alone or text a buddy. Watch a movie or dig out some old records or maybe do the dishes. Whatever, it's your time. We keep it simple and our indica blonde hash (up to 400 mg/g) is no different—it’s perfect for rolling, vaping, dabbing or sprinkling. Grasslands is grown in the heartland of Alberta, extracted using a solventless ice-water process, freeze-dried and always sold at a fair price.