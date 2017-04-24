About this product
* All the premium non-perishable (dry) ingredients pre-measured to bake a single or double batch.
* Any special kitchen tools to make that month's recipe (such as pastry cutters, shaped spatulas, molds, or stencils).
* Decorating supplies for fun and to label infused products.
* Full written instructions with step-by-step photos to make the infusion and the edible.
* Tips on the best herbs to use with the recipe and options for pre-infused ingredients (cannabis is not included).
About this strain
Shaman Stinky Steve is at it again! Stinky Steve bred together Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, Forum Cut GSC, and OG Kush Breath 2.0 to create this unique purple phenotype. Cookie Breath emits the earthy, doughy aroma Cookies is known for, intermixed with notes of grape and wine. The dark nugs are coated with glittering purple trichomes said to produce purple-tinted rosin and hash. It hits with a one-two punch to the mind and body, leaving a stimulating sizzle between the ears while the body ebbs between fits of the munchies and sedative bliss. Enjoy Cookie Breath in moderation as this strain has been known to push 30% THC.
Cookie Breath effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with