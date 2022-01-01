The GT Commuter is designed for discretion while delivering an extraordinary vaping experience. The GT Commuter is a true leak-free device built specifically for high viscosity oil concentrates. We created a vaporizer delivering high performance for demanding users while being small enough for subtle, unobtrusive use in every environment. Two high powered mini vaporizers fit perfectly into a small, discreet case that offers a micro USB charging port for continuous usage.
*Available to consumers in Canada in late 2019 due to legislation around oils and concentrates
