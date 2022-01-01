The Torrch eliminates the need for big glass rigs, open flame blowtorches, and the other messy tools associated with traditional dabbing. Great for beginners that are interested in cannabis concentrates and are too intimidating to invest in all of the tools, and perfect for the experienced user looking for high quality and a taste unlike any concentrate vaporizer on the market.



Built with Green Tank Ceramic Technology, zero exposed coil and a unique ceramic formulation deliver a pure, clean vapor every single time with no burnt taste. Built into the battery is a microchip controller called 6-second slow burn technology that heats the core at a slower, lower temperature which brings out those terpene profiles and full flavor expressions from your extract.



We designed and engineered this device to bring out flavors that would make the extractor proud, and the end user blown away by the incredible taste and experience.