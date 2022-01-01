About this product
The GVD CBD combines our state-of-the-art hardware (CBD delivery system and advanced microchip technology) with our proprietary CBD oil blend. Each GVD CBD contains 125mg of our lab tested CBD blend derived from certified organic hemp. The GVD CBD is pre-charged and has a usage capacity of 250+ inhalations.
To create our proprietary blend we have taken 99% pure CBD Isolate - derived from certified organic hemp and lab tested for purity/potency - and blend it with aromatic flavors to provide a great tasting vapor experience. CBD is known for its therapeutic properties, helping manage many ailments, improving overall quality of life, providing a relaxing, comfortable body focused experience, helping you maintain a balanced and clear headed day.
Each GVD CBD includes a complimentary Green Vapor multifunctional medical grade silicone ring. To use Simply remove GVD CBD from package, place Green Vapor multifunctional health grade Silicone ring at desired space along device, place device to your lips, inhale slowly and retain vapor for 2-3 seconds, exhale and enjoy.
About this brand
Green Vapor
Green Vapor is one of North America’s premiere cannabis brands, leading in information and technology with a relentless focus on improving the global cannabis community (both medically & recreationally).
Green Vapor was founded in Canada in 2015 with the idea “what we appreciate, appreciates”.
Channeling this idea, The Green Vapor Team decided the best way to appreciate people would be to offer the best cannabis products at the most competitive price points. Since then, The Green Vapor Team has continued to work tirelessly to deliver on this goal, first developing an exceptional product line and then proudly serving over three million satisfied customers and counting.
The Green Vapor Team is is proud to continue offering excellent products to medical patients and recreational customers across the USA and Canada,
committed to continuing its record of excellency and looks forward to appreciating you for many years to come!
