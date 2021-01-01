About this product
Harts pre-rolls are made entirely of Pink Gas flower and do not contain any shake or trim. This 80% Indica dominant strain is named for its heavy gas-like scent when it hits the nose.
Using state of the art technology, Harts pre-rolls are machine-rolled and hand packed to ensure consistency and quality. Harts utilizes a slow burning rod paper and a recyclable biofilter to allow for a full-flavoured experience.
About this brand
Harts
Harts was founded with one goal – to supply affordable and consistent pre-rolls filled with nothing but full-flavoured flower. Too often, our team of cannabis-loving founders were let down by the varying quality and random strains of pre-rolls that were available in the wider marketplace. They made it their mission to raise the bar, and launched a brand to create convenient, quality pre-rolls.
Harts knows that true connoisseurs value the moments that exceptional quality can create. Behind every product is a quiet determination to find the right strains, technology and components to offer pre-rolls of the highest quality; providing flavour and function without compromise.
