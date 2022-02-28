Pink Gas reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pink Gas.
Pink Gas strain helps with
- 43% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 39% of people say it helps with Depression
- 17% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
A........s
February 28, 2022
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Incredible indica, it tastes awesome, and all my muscles feel like they are made from jelly
e........n
August 17, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Cross of Bubba and Pink kush. Really rich kushy tasting bud
m........y
October 25, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Sleepy
I am a straight indica person I have Multiple Sclerosis and my pain level is high when I have a flare up I was immediately hungry feel relaxed and will be taking a nap smooth I like it
x........y
May 27, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
This is a top tier strain. I got mine from a guy in Canada 🇨🇦. Prepare yourself for an instant cerebral high with full relaxation in mind, body and spirit. It’s got a lot of thc and kicks like a mule. Chronic Pain, Stress, anxiety, and depression melt away; and you can either chill out and do what you love, or it helps to crack on with chores and adulting. The effects last for hours. Life just seems instantly less sh💩tty on Pink Gas and your mood will reflect that. I have Complex PTSD and BPD and this turns me into a “rational person” no matter the day I’m having. Perfect for modern Stoicists.
D........e
May 17, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
lovely heavy indica a must try for the stoners
c........h
August 2, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
I am a heavy indica fan, it's good for my anxiety. Pink Gas is an "indica's indica! It has a very nice euphoria that kinda lays over everything that I don't get very often. If you're a heavy user, PG can help you feel the 'high' again that your resistance has made rarer.
M........4
March 25, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Whoa Nellie this gives you the munchies!
g........3
September 19, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
My favorite flower EVER! I recommend this strain to anyone who is an experienced smoker and enjoys a good head high while also feeling relaxed.