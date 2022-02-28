This is a top tier strain. I got mine from a guy in Canada 🇨🇦. Prepare yourself for an instant cerebral high with full relaxation in mind, body and spirit. It’s got a lot of thc and kicks like a mule. Chronic Pain, Stress, anxiety, and depression melt away; and you can either chill out and do what you love, or it helps to crack on with chores and adulting. The effects last for hours. Life just seems instantly less sh💩tty on Pink Gas and your mood will reflect that. I have Complex PTSD and BPD and this turns me into a “rational person” no matter the day I’m having. Perfect for modern Stoicists.