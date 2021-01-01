Haven St. Premium Cannabis
About this product
Haven St. Drift No. 470 Sour Watermelon Gummy is the perfect combination of sour and sweet, and the result is a delicious, tart mouth watering flavour.
Made with high-quality cannabis extract, natural flavours and nautral terpenes. Our recipe is designed to deliver a consistent flavour and potency across every batch.
THC: 10 mg
CBD: <1 mg
Terpenes: Myrcene
Includes one jewel shaped gummy per pack.
Visit havenst.ca for additional information.
